The ‘Most Polluted’ Lake In Massachusetts

We say this with all due respect to the people of the Worcester and Shrewsbury area, but Lake Quinsigamond has been known to be the state's most polluted lake.

This is certainly not to say that the entire body of water is totally unenjoyable, but it's proximity to industry on the Worcester side of the lake is the reason for it's less desirable perception as a whole.

UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester overlooks parts of Lake Quinsigamond

The primary reasons for Lake Quinsigamond’s pollution stem from its urban surroundings and historical land use.

Storm water runoff is a major culprit, carrying pollutants such as oil, heavy metals, and fertilizers from roads, parking lots, and residential areas directly into the lake.

There was even a major sewer overflow event in 2017 that prompted a no swimming order. -patch.com

According to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), Lake Quinsigamond is classified as a Category 5 waterbody under the Clean Water Act, indicating it is impaired for multiple uses—swimming, fishing, and aquatic habitat—and requires a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) plan to address pollutants.

It is a beautiful lake for boating kayaking etc. people do swim in the lake. There is actually a beach on the Worcester side. I honestly, would be cautious about swimming in the lake. My friends swim in it, however. -Beth on Facebook

Swimming is not universally prohibited in Lake Quinsigamond

This lake is 4 miles long and spans 772 acres are there are parts of this body of water that are absolutely enjoyable. Summer is coming and residents are sure to boat and swim.

Regatta Point and Lake Park beaches may be open if water quality meets standards, but closures are common during times of high bacterial content or algae advisories.

Up-to-date water quality assessment is your best bet when it comes to Lake Quinsigamond.