The Oldest Irish Bar In Mass.

Thanksgiving is around the corner here in Massachusetts, you know, the state where the Pilgrims landed when they left England. They actually landed on Cape Cod first and the sailed to Plymouth.

The night before Thanksgiving

The night before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest bar nights of the year. Old friends are in town. Former classmates are in town for the holiday and they wanna party. Every year, the night before Thanksgiving gives St. Patrick's Day a run for it's money.

What happens if you combine the two?

The Oldest Irish Bar in Massachusetts

J.J. Foley's in Boston's South End opened up in 1909.

The pub opened in 1909 at the same location it remains today on East Berkeley Street, formerly called Dover Street. When you walk in and see the signage from the old days, you’ll be stepping into a family-owned pub that has stood the test of time. -boston.com

The best part about learning about J.J. Foley's is the amazing staff over the decades and the fact that back in the day this is where you learned about local happenings. You grabbed a beer, learned all the latest news in Boston and then went home to your family.

