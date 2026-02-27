Pittsfield Native Daisy Davis Lands Role on One of TV’s Hottest Shows

Here's a fun Friday morning fact that came straight from our studio - Pittsfield has a Hollywood connection you may not know about.

During our Slater & Marjo show on Friday, guest host Craig Spencer-Hopkins of Old Soul Sounds Entertainment dropped a great local fun fact: his childhood friend and fellow Pittsfield native Daisy Davis appears on "The Pitt", the smash hit drama streaming on Max. Spencer-Hopkins grew up and went to school right here in Pittsfield with Davis (Taconic), making this a genuine Berkshire County success story.

Who Is Daisy Davis?

Davis was born and raised in the Berkshire hills before heading off to Principia College, where she was nominated twice for the prestigious Irene Ryan Acting Award. She's since built an impressive resume in Hollywood, landing roles in not one, but two Zack Snyder films — Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead — before earning her spot on The Pitt.

About The Pitt

If you haven't watched The Pitt yet, you're missing one of the best shows on TV right now. It won five Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series, and took home the Golden Globe for Best Drama. Davis appeared in Season 1, playing a character named Opal - described as a young woman helping a friend through a crisis. The show follows the staff of a Pittsburgh emergency room through a grueling 15-hour shift and has been praised by real doctors for how accurately it shows life in an ER.

More Than an Actress

Beyond acting, Davis is also a director and filmmaker. Her short film Pockets won Best Sci-Fi Short at the Los Angeles Film Awards. She's currently directing a documentary about mental health and addiction in America. Not bad for a kid from Pittsfield.