The Purpose Of The Willow Trees At ‘Salem Willows’ In Mass.

In this post we're gonna explore three fun facts about Salem Willows, including the purpose of those willow trees.

A belated Mother's Day visit trip to the north shore over the weekend subsequently ended up being a trip to Salem Willows in Salem, MA with the kids. I remember my first trip to Salem Willows in the '80s, and we've got the grainy Polaroid pictures to prove it!

The willow trees are sort of an after thought at this point since the arcade, the food, and the ocean views are the real attraction, but there is a reason for those European willow trees!

Fun fact #1 about Salem Willows: The purpose of the trees.

Salem Willows is an historic oceanfront park and has been a beloved destination since its establishment in 1880 by the Naumkeag Street Railway Company as a trolley park to boost weekend ridership.

Culturally, willows symbolize resilience and adaptability due to their flexibility and ability to regrow from cuttings. They’re also linked to folklore, often associated with mysticism or melancholy.

The iconic willow trees were planted in 1801 in order to create a shady walkway for patients recovering at a nearby smallpox hospital. This is fun fact number 1.

Fun fact #2 about Salem Willows: The ice cream cone.

Ice cream is always going to be a part of any adventures with the kids, but did you know that the ice cream cone was invented at Salem Willows? E.W. Hobbs introduced the ice cream cone to America here in 1906. The story suggests Hobbs saw waffle cones at the New Orleans World’s Fair and began serving ice cream in similar cones, made using French waffle ovens, at their carousel building location.

Fun fact #3 about Salem Willows: Chop Suey sandwich

A unique culinary gem, the chop suey sandwich which is a mix of vegetables, meat, and noodles on a bun, has been a beloved staple at places like Salem Lowe since the 1940s, drawing foodies and nostalgic visitors. Salem Lowe closed last September. Owners Ryan Harriman and Kathleen Rodgers announced they would not reopen for a third season, stating they had "done their best to save a piece of history" but were moving on. The space is now available for rent. -boston.com