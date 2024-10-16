The Real Reason For Shoes On Powerlines In Mass.

Shoes or sneakers with their laces tied together and draped over powerlines seemed to be everywhere when I was a kid. They were either everywhere or I just thought the sight of them was so cool I didn't think there could be a sinister meaning behind it.

Was it just some kids tossing their old shoes onto the powerlines above when no one was looking or was this done for a reason?

There are many different theories for why this happens, for example, someone died and this is a memoriam for them, or someone got robbed or beat up and the perpetrator tossed their shoes up there.

You can by drugs nearby

CityXcape, a YouTuber originally from the Brooklyn denounces any reason for shoes hanging over powerlines other than the fact you can buy drugs close to the location of the shoes.

Whenever you see shoes hanging over powerlines by there laces, what this implies is that you can buy drugs nearby. It's basically a symbol by a drug dealer in the community that you can purchase some of his products. How do you find this drug dealer? Look for a person looking shady and ask them.

The YouTuber went on to mention that he does not condone buying drugs, nor do I for that matter.

He says a much much less common reason for multiple shoes on a powerline is, however, to memorialize someone who has died and that they are "walking in heaven".

The ultimate fact checking source on the internet, snopes.com has provided some insight as well.

Snopes says possible explanations of the practice include:

It's the work of gangs marking the boundaries of their territory.

Bullies take them off defenseless kids, then sling them up out of reach as the ultimate taunt.

Gang members create an informal memorial at the spot where a friend lost his life.

Crack dealers festoon wires to advertise their presence in the neighborhood.

The shoes increase wire visibility for low-flying aircraft.

Overly puffed-up boys who have just lost their virginity or otherwise passed a sexual milestone look to signal the event to others.

Graduating seniors mark this transition in their lives by leaving something of themselves behind; namely, their shoes.

Kids do it just because it's fun. And besides, what else are you going to do with a worn-out pair of sneakers other than tie the laces together and toss them high?

