Massachusetts is home to some certainly wealthy towns, some even rank highest on the national level. The list of the 30 richest neighborhoods in the commonwealth was released by moneyinc.com, and the town of Weston, MA lands at number one.

The 'Richest Neighborhood' In Mass.

Weston, MA

Located just 15 miles west of Boston, Weston benefits from its proximity to a major economic hub while maintaining a suburban, almost rural charm. This balance attracts affluent residents seeking both convenience and exclusivity. In the 19th century, Weston was sought after by Boston's elite.

The average gross income of a household who lives in Weston is a cool $757,000. Weston's zip code is the 11th richest in the country, to boot.

With a population of just 11,000, Weston enjoys pristine conditions, an amazing school system, and very low crime. Homes sell for more that $2,000,000, with some in the five to ten million dollar range.

Weston has been home to prominent figures, including Jeremy Jacobs, owner of the Boston Bruins, and David Ortiz, former Boston Red Sox designated hitter. Other notable residents include business executives and educators like Sarah Fuller, who taught Helen Keller.

The community maintains a deliberately rural character despite its proximity to Boston. Over 2,000 acres of conservation land, including walking trails and nature preserves, provide residents with abundant green spaces. -moneyinc.com

Fun Facts about Weston

From 1838 to 2008, Weston was a “dry town” where alcohol sales were prohibited. In 2008, residents voted to allow the town’s sole grocery store, now Brothers Marketplace, to sell wine, but hard liquor still requires a trip to nearby Wayland or Waltham.

Cedar Hill Dairy Joy, since 1961, is a family run ice cream stand selling fried clams and lobster rolls.