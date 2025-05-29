Legislation to ban cell phones in schools across Massachusetts was introduced by Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell back in January. Currently, school districts have their own unique policies when it comes to cell phone use when class is in session.

'The Study Act' Bans Cell Phones In Mass. Schools

The STUDY ACT: An Act promoting Safe Technology Use and Distraction-free education for Youth.

The bill seeks to implement a “bell-to-bell" restriction on access to cell phones and personal electronic devices during school hours to improve the overall learning environment and school culture. It also proposes standards for social media companies that encourage safe and responsible use. -mass.gov

The bill was drafted in response to growing concerns about classroom distractions, cyberbullying, and the adverse effects of social media. Cell phones are ubiquitous in schools and it's more often than not a real problem for students and teachers alike.

Parents are divided on a complete state ban, however:

A National Parents Union poll indicates many parents want children to have phone access for emergencies, especially amid rising school violence concerns. Some propose alternatives like a three-strike system allowing phones during lunch or transitions.

Most school districts would like to see some change whether it be no phones at all in the building, usage only when class is not in session, cell phones secured in Yondr pouches, lockers, or some sort of three strike system. -cbsnews.com

Studies show that when students are without their cell phones in class, there are less fights, and engagement in classroom activity and learning improves.

If passed, the STUDY Act could standardize policies across Massachusetts, potentially setting a model for other states. No word on when this would take effect if passed. The 2024-2025 school year has almost concluded.

