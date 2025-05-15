The Top 5 Frozen Yogurt Places In Mass.

Frozen yogurt...the healthy alternative to that, high in saturated fat and sugar, ICE CREAM! I love ice cream. I have a bowl every night. I also love yogurt, and frozen yogurt, to boot.

Is Frozen Yogurt really that healthy?

Yes and no. Frozen yogurt can be high in sugar, but also contains good bacteria.

A common myth is that frozen yogurt is always low-calorie and nutritious. In reality, many varieties are high in sugar, and toppings like candies can negate health benefits. The good news is that frozen yogurt with live cultures can aid digestion, but not all shops use active cultures. Choosing non-fat, low-sugar options with fruit toppings maximizes health perks.

Where are the top 5 places to eat FroYo in Massachusetts?

We've listed five frozen yogurt spots in Massachusetts that have been recognized for their prowess.

Berry Line (Cambridge, Boston)

Voted “Best FroYo” by Boston.com readers for its tart, creamy yogurt and homemade mochi toppings.

Ayelada (Pittsfield)

Praised by the International Frozen Yogurt Association (2022), uses local dairy and offers vegan options.

Dizin Frutti Berri (Watertown)

Known for Persian-inspired flavors like saffron, noted by Boston.com for its unique creaminess.

Froyo World (Boston)

Featuring self serve frozen yogurt will their popular cotton candy flavor.

J.P Licks (Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Somerville, Lynnfield, Wellesley, Andover, Dedham)

All locations serve frozen yogurt and some serve sorbet.

Common flavors include original, vanilla, chocolate, tart, and mango, with seasonal ones like pumpkin or peppermint.

Popular toppings include: fresh fruits (strawberries, blueberries), granola, nuts, mochi, and chocolate chips.

Sprinkles, mini marshmallows, and gummy bears remain kid-friendly staples.

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz