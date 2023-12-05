While most residents of Massachusetts are hoping for a white Christmas holiday, some are actually wishing for the opposite. El Nino weather patterns are affecting Massachusetts this winter, or are supposed to be anyway, so we'll see what happens.

The Warmest Massachusetts Christmas on Record (Eve)

Christmas Eve in Boston in 1996 was 61 degrees. That record was broken in 2015, when temperatures at Boston's Logan International Airport hit 68.

The Warmest Christmas on Record (Day)

The warmest Christmas in Boston, Massachusetts was actually a long time ago, 1889 actually.

The warmest Christmas Day on record was 65 degrees in 1889. The warmest Christmas Eve came in 2015, when it was a steamy 69 degrees.

The Old Farmer's Almanac calls for a white Christmas in Massachusetts only in the mountains for 2023.

