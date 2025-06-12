‘The Worst’ Frozen Burgers Brand Sold All Over Mass.

A cheeseburger is probably one of my favorite things to eat. I'm good for probably 6 burgers a week, if not more. Most don't believe me when I tell them this, they assume I'm exaggerating, but it's true.

You can grab a fast food burger, make your own out of ground beef, buy the patties, or buy the frozen patties. They take minimal skill to prepare and cook and are usually ready to eat in less than 15 minutes.

'The Worst' Frozen Burgers Sold At These Mass. Stores

The quality of frozen hamburgers varies widely, however. High-end brands prioritize premium cuts of meat, minimal additives, and careful flash-freezing to lock in juiciness and texture. Cheaper options might include fillers or preservatives, which can affect taste and nutrition.

The 4th of July and summer grilling weather is here and just in time for that is thetakeout's list of frozen hamburgers from best to worst. I'm not surprised at who is listed as "the worst".

Target is a great retailer, no shame on them, I bought some red meat from there in the past, and I'll just say that it "wasn't for me". I did not like it. Target's brand Good & Gather makes decent clothes, but their frozen burgers are dead last on this list.

Target's Good & Gather All Natural Beef Patties have a few things going for them. They are the cheapest option per unit of the varieties I tried, they are all uniform in size and shape, and they cook quickly (from frozen), making them a great option for feeding lots of mouths. That's, however, just about all of the positive. -thetakeout.com

They're not full of artificial ingredients, not too expensive, but they're apparently dry and tasteless!