The Yellow Light Confusion In Massachusetts

The Yellow Light Confusion In Massachusetts

Getty Images

Massachusetts often misunderstands the yellow traffic signal.

"What? What did I do?", said Elwood Blues from the iconic "Blues Brothers" movie (1980). "You failed to stop on a red signal", said the officer. "The light was yellow, sir", Blues replied. I think you know what happened after that.

CARLOSVOSS
loading...

In other states, rules for a solid yellow light may be different, but in Massachusetts, the law is cut and dry, but most people may be confused about what to do when approaching a yellow light.

I was studying for my written driver's test back in April of '97 and for some reason remembered what the actual rule was for yellow lights.

Massachusetts Thinks A Yellow Light Means To Slow Down...

Sebastian Gorczowski
loading...

 

In actuality, Massachusetts law states that when you are approaching a yellow light, you are to STOP, unless it's unsafe to do so. Yes, stop.

 

loading...

SOME PEOPLE ACTUALLY THINK THAT A YELLOW LIGHT MEANS TO GET THROUGH THE LIGHT BEFORE IT TURNS RED...

 

A steady yellow circle means the traffic signal is changing from green to red. You must stop if it is safe. If you are already stopped at an intersection or a stop line, you may not proceed. -mass.gov

As you can see the rules are different for a flashing yellow light or a flashing yellow arrow.

So, the next time, (unless you think this post is a waste of time because you already knew this information), you approach a yellow light in Massachusetts, STOP if it's safe to do so.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

Gallery Credit: ELLEN DEWITT

Filed Under: Massachusetts
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM