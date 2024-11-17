Massachusetts has gone through several business closures over the past few years. It seems like every day we hear about companies closing branches in the Bay State or shutting down businesses completely resulting in people having to transfer to other locations or ending up in the unemployment line.

Get our free mobile app

Massive Research Company Based out Massachusetts Preparing to Clean House

According to various online media sources Waltham-based life science and clinical research company, Thermo Fisher Scientific is eliminating 160 jobs as part of changes to its viral vector production network as investment in cell and gene therapies has fallen sharply this year. The company made this announcement last week in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing.

Which Massachusetts Facilities Are Being Targeted?

The Lexington facility will be closing and the remainder of the jobs to be eliminated are with the Cambridge and Plainville locations.

When Can Massachusetts Employees Expect Layoffs to Begin?

The layoffs will begin in Jan. 2025 and could stretch through Nov. 2026.

What Does the Massachusetts-based company Provide?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a global supplier of analytical instruments, clinical development solutions, specialty diagnostics, laboratory, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology services. Thermo Fisher was formed through the merger of Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific in 2006 and serves the entire world.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus