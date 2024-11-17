Massachusetts Company Announces Job Eliminations Ahead of the Holidays
Massachusetts has gone through several business closures over the past few years. It seems like every day we hear about companies closing branches in the Bay State or shutting down businesses completely resulting in people having to transfer to other locations or ending up in the unemployment line.
Massive Research Company Based out Massachusetts Preparing to Clean House
According to various online media sources Waltham-based life science and clinical research company, Thermo Fisher Scientific is eliminating 160 jobs as part of changes to its viral vector production network as investment in cell and gene therapies has fallen sharply this year. The company made this announcement last week in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing.
Which Massachusetts Facilities Are Being Targeted?
The Lexington facility will be closing and the remainder of the jobs to be eliminated are with the Cambridge and Plainville locations.
When Can Massachusetts Employees Expect Layoffs to Begin?
The layoffs will begin in Jan. 2025 and could stretch through Nov. 2026.
What Does the Massachusetts-based company Provide?
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a global supplier of analytical instruments, clinical development solutions, specialty diagnostics, laboratory, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology services. Thermo Fisher was formed through the merger of Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific in 2006 and serves the entire world.
