These 10 Restaurants Serve The Best Margaritas in Western Massachusetts

Massachusetts has so many fantastic eateries, it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

Yelp! compiled a list of the most popular restaurants regionally. While in Massachusetts seafood restaurants dominated the list, breakfast restaurants were popular choices as well as sushi, Vietnamese, and poke bowl spots. But let's not forget about Mexican!

According to the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, the state has more than 18,000 restaurants, making it one of the most thriving restaurant environments in the United States. With all those choices it's hard to know who's the best, but according to Yelp! Not all restaurants, or in this case Margaritas are created equally.

National Margarita Day took place over the weekend, and we wondered, where are the best margaritas in our little pocket of the world? We took to Yelp! to find the best margarita reviews in western Massachusetts.

Best Margaritas in Western Massachusetts

Posado Grill – 238 Main Street, Greenfield

Ombra – 27 Housatonic Street, Lenox

Mission Cantina – 485 W Street, Amherst

Agaves Mexican Grill – 389 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington

Lolas Longmeadow – 732 Bliss Road, Longmeadow

Tito’s Mexican Grill – 34 Depot Street, Pittsfield

Frontera Grill – 1625 Memorial Drive, Chicopee

Mazatlan Mexican Grill and Bar – 621 N Main Street, East Longmeadow

Condesa – Sturbridge – 178 Main Street, Sturbridge

Macho Taco – 67 Springfield Street, Agawam

Did your favorite marg spot make the list?