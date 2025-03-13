These 5 Mass. Hospitals Have A+ Safety Rating

Five hospitals in Massachusetts were recognized in 2025 for their excellence when it comes to safety. Let's face it, things can go wrong when in the hospital, but if you or your loved one is in need of care, you'll want to know where your hospital stands in terms of quality of care.

When my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2017, we were implored to "go to Boston" because people perceive the care to be on another level, so it's important to recognize hospitals when they get it right.

These five Massachusetts hospitals are among 442 in 40 states being recognized for their excellence in safety in five categories

In-hospital fall resulting in fracture (54 percent less likely);

Collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest (54.8 percent less likely);

Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (69.4 percent less likely);

Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (72 percent less likely). -patch.com

When hospitals get recognized for high marks, it's usually the familiar names like Mass. General, Beth Israel, Boston Medical Center, Tufts, or Dana Farber, so congrats to the following hospitals for their A+ safety rating in the aforementioned five categories.

Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Boston

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton

Falmouth Hospital in Falmouth

Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer

Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield

Patient safety is a vital component of achieving the best possible health outcomes, ensuring that serious injuries and complications are minimized for patients during hospital stays. In fact, if all hospitals performed similarly to the 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners, they could have avoided 100,891 patient safety events between 2021 and 2023. -healthgrades.com

