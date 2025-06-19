Massachusetts is home to beautiful beaches, picturesque mountains, and golf courses. Lots and lots of golf courses. Just how many? There are 289 golf courses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which is almost enough for every single city, town, and village in the state to have its own. While that might not seem like a lot in comparison to a state like Florida, which is home to 1,250 courses, the most in the U.S., but for a state that can only play the sport six months out of the year (realistically), it's a pretty high number.

Massachusetts is also home to the oldest country club in the United States. The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, was founded in 1882 and is one of the original five charter courses of the United States Golf Association, which to this day is the governing body of professional golf's four majors. It's hosted numerous PGA tour events, including the U.S. Open four times, most recently in 2022, and the Ryder Cup in 1999.

So with no shortage of courses in the Bay State, what is the most expensive course in the country?

These Are The Most Expensive Country Clubs in Massachusetts

1. The Country Club, Brookline

As previously mentioned, The Country Club in Brookline is one of the oldest and most prestigious clubs in the United States. With an initiation fee of $250,000 and an annual membership fee of $25,000, it epitomizes luxury and exclusivity.

2. Weston Golf Club, Weston

Located in the town of Weston, the Weston Golf Club offers its members an exceptional golfing experience and stunning natural surroundings. This private club features a beautiful 18-hole golf course where the initiation fee is $150,000, with an annual membership fee of $20,000.

3. Myopia Hunt Club, South Hamilton

Founded in 1882, the Myopia Hunt Club is a members-only club, located in South Hamilton, that boasts a world-class 18-hole golf course that has challenged the skills of golfers for over a century. While the initiation fee is undisclosed, the annual membership fee is approximately $18,000, making it one of the most exclusive clubs in Massachusetts.