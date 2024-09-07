These Holes Spell Danger For Your Pet In Mass.

Late summer into early fall is when I start to see these holes popping up in my grass.

You definitely want to keep a close eye on your pet if you see these holes on your lawn in Massachusetts. These distinct looking holes are the signs of a skunk burrowing their nose looking for grubs.

attachment-IMG_7056 loading...

The Evidence!

I was looking out the bathroom window from the upper floor in my house this morning only to witness a huge patch of holes that you can see in the photos. Have you witnessed anything like this before on your property and wondered what the heck was going on?

Skunks digging for grubs leave inches deep cone shaped holes in your lawn and can eventually kill the grass in that area.

attachment-IMG_7054 loading...

Skunks!

Skunks are harmless for the most part, but we all know that smell is nearly impossible to get rid of and boy can it linger. If a skunk sprays you can smell it for nearly a half of a mile. Sulfur is the main component to the chemical they emit.

Skunks live in dens that they build with their front paws and claws. They'll also move into abandoned fox holes, woodpiles, and hollow or rotted-out logs. When these places aren't available, and there are residential properties nearby, a skunk might seek shelter in your yard. -americanpestsolutions.com

attachment-IMG_7055 loading...

How Do You Deter Skunks?

You can always try leaving lemon or orange peels in the are in which you are having trouble. Skunks love wood stacks and can easily hide there. I just happed to have a bunch of stacked wood for my fire pit right behind where I'm finding my skunk holes.

Getting grub control for your lawn can always help, plus keep your trash in locked totes if possible. Skunks tend to be nocturnal, but seeing during the day is not uncommon. If your pet is out at night and you've got these holes in your grass, beware!

Counties with the highest unemployment in Massachusetts Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in Massachusetts using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in December 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker