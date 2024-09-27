These Mass. Cities Have Fluoride In The Water Supply

Fluoride is known to prevent tooth decay, however, the amount of fluoride one ingests has to be regulated. This subject has been polarizing for years as some believe that fluoride can be harmful to one's health.

Does Fluoride lower IQ?

Hart, a Republican, said he didn’t give much thought to his drinking water until a constituent sent him studies that linked very high levels of fluoridation to lower IQs in rural communities of China and India. (U.S. public health experts say those cases don’t correspond to fluoridation in the United States.)

Fluoride is in water naturally.

Small amounts of fluoride are found naturally in water, however in the 1940's, scientists made a remarkable discovery about cities and towns that had more naturally occurring fluoride in their water supply.

The dental health of folks living in places where fluoride was at a certain level was much better than where the opposite was the case.

In the 1940s, scientists discovered that people who lived where drinking water supplies had naturally occurring fluoride levels of approximately 1 part fluoride per million parts water or greater ( > 1.0 ppm) had fewer dental caries (cavities) than people who lived where fluoride levels in drinking water were lower. Many more recent studies have supported this finding (1).

It was subsequently found that fluoride can prevent and even reverse tooth decay by inhibiting bacteria that produce acid in the mouth and by enhancing remineralization, the process through which tooth enamel is “rebuilt after it begins to decay. -cancer.gov

About 75% of the country adds fluoride to the water supply in order to bring it up to optimal levels of dental health contribution. Some states want to mandate fluoridation, some want to leave it up to local municipalities and public vote.

Cities and towns in Massachusetts who add fluoride to their water supply

Acton

Acushnet

Amherst

Andover

Arlington

Ashburnham

Athol

Attleboro

Bedford

Belmont

Beverly

Billerica

Boston

Brookline

Burlington

Cambridge

Canton

Chelsea

Cohasset

Concord

Danvers

Dartmouth

Dedham

Dracut

Duxbury

Essex

Everett

Fall River

Fitchburg

Framingham

Franklin

Freetown

Gardner

Gloucester

Groveland

Hamilton

Haverhill

Hingham

Holden

Holliston

Holyoke

Hudson

Hull

Ipswich

Lawrence

Lexington

Lincoln

Longmeadow

Lowell

Lynn

Lynnfield

Malden

Manchester by the sea

Mansfield

Marblehead

Marlboro

Medford

Melrose

Middleton

Millis

Milton

Nahant

Natick

Needham

New Bedford

Newburyport

Newton

North Andover

North Attleboro

North Reading

Northborough

Norwood

Oak Bluffs

Oxford

Peabody

Pembroke

Quincy

Reading

Revere

Rockport

Royalston

Rutland

Salem

Saugus

Scituate

Seekonk

Sharon

Shrewsbury

Somerset

Somerville

Southborough

Southbridge

Stoneham

Sturbridge

Sudbury

Swampscott

Taunton

Templeton

Topsfield

Tyngsboro

Wakefield

Walpole

Watertown

Wayland

Wellesley

Wenham

West Newbury

Westborough

Westford

Westminster

Weston

Westwood

Weymouth

Winchester

Winthrop

Woburn

Note: Some towns don't have community water supplies