This ‘Absolute Worst Food’ In U.S. Comes From Mass.

Regional dishes that hail from Massachusetts include New England Clam Chowder, Boston Baked Beans, Lobster rolls, Boston Cream Pie, Fried Clams, Cranberry Dishes, Frappes, Fluffernutter sandwiches, and more. Being located on the coast, a lot of these dishes are seafood related.

A regional dish that comes from Massachusetts has made the latest Buzzfeed list of the "Absolute Worst Foods" in the U.S. The article features folks not from that state just letting others know what food gave them the ultimate ick.

This 'Absolute Worst Food' In U.S. Comes From Massachusetts: Creamed Oysters!

Apparently, our worst domestic food product here in Massachusetts one that is a bit esoteric.

Creamed oysters are fresh oysters gently cooked and served in a rich, creamy sauce. The base typically includes butter, flour, and cream or milk, often seasoned with salt, pepper, and sometimes a hint of nutmeg, onion, or garlic. The oysters release their briny juices into the sauce, creating a savory, luxurious flavor

Also known as Oyster Stew, it's pretty much exactly what it sounds like: oysters in a cream-based sauce. It's kind of like a thinner, more minimalist clam chowder. It's described as having a more seafood-forward flavor, and rather than being loaded with potatoes or other veggies, oyster stew keeps it simple with celery (or celery salt) and is usually seasoned with pepper. -buzzfeed.com

Oyster Stew was more popular in the 19th and 20th centuries as locations in Massachusetts like Wellfleet and Cape Cod became renown for their oysters. Oyster stew is not common, however, you won't see this item available on menus everywhere. You'll most likely find oyster stew recipes in vintage cookbooks.

