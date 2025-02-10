This Cheese is Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a great place to live and its residents are proud to call it home. There are many reasons to love the Bay State, but one of the biggest reasons folks love to live the strong regulations are surrounding the health and safety of its residents.

A healthy lifestyle tops many people's list of priorities and the state backs that up. In addition to ample outdoor recreation to keep folks healthy and active, there is also an abundance of gyms that choose to stay fit indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries available almost everywhere, and there's no excuse not to get out and stay healthy.

When it comes to our diets, Americans are known to be on the unhealthy side, especially considering some of the food products that are sold in the U.S. There is a long list of food that's available here, but banned in many other countries because of harmful ingredients they contain.

There has been quite a bit of conversation surrounding raw milk and its safety and legality. In Massachusetts, you need to carry a specific license to sell it, but cheese containing unpasteurized milk can also be illegal.

According to Yahoo, Federal law prohibits the import of unpasteurized raw milk cheese that is less than 60 days old. Regulators are concerned the cheese could harbor harmful bacteria or pathogens, particularly listeria. A French cheese called Epoisses falls into that category, making it illegal to sell in Massachusetts and the rest of the U.S.