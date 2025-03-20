This Felony In Mass. Sees Increase In Prison Time

One of the most violating things that can happen to a person is being a victim of burglary. I remember hearing a family story about my aunt getting her home broken into and having lot of jewelry stolen as well as other family values.

She is now a current legal gun owner. Getting her license to carry in Massachusetts was important to her.

The perpetrators were never caught, but the break in was at night and what I didn't realize was the difference in punishment was so drastic in terms of time.

Mass. 'Breaking & Entering' Law Changes Drastically

If you're charged with breaking and entering and ultimately found guilty, your punishment is dependent upon what time of day you committed the crime.

If you "break and enter" one hour after sunset or one hour before sunrise, you're looking at serious prison time. This post is in reference to felony convictions, not misdemeanors.

Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime for Felony is punishable by Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 266, Section 16, by imprisonment in state prison for up to 20 years, or in the House of Corrections for up to 2.5 years. -bostoncriminallawyer.com

If you commit the crime during the day (hours outside of the ones above), you're in for a much lighter sentence.

Breaking and Entering in the Daytime is a felony punishable pursuant to Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 266, Section 18, by imprisonment in state prison for up to 10 years or to the House of Corrections for up to 2 years.

If, however, a firearm or assault weapon was used in the commission of this crime, the punishment is enhanced to provide for imprisonment in state prison for not less than 5 years, or to the House of Corrections for up to 2.5 years.

The potential for more harm to occur is considered to be during nighttime hours due to the fact that people are sleeping.