There is an old dam that sits near Pittsfield in Washington, MA that's hidden in the woods and when you find it and explore, you'll absolutely want to tell someone about your experience.

A nice 45 minute hike that concludes with an old dam with rad graffiti, then head to The Berkshires in Massachusetts. Start at Kirvin Park in Pittsfield and a path will take you the to Ashley Lake dam AKA "The Sith".

This dam was constructed in 1908, abandoned in 1909 due to poor construction, according to Youtuber Ghost of FPV 1151.

This Hidden Western Mass. Dam Is Totally Worth Checking Out

If you walk across the dam, it leads to a super cool little room that my friends and I have hung out in! -Alison Shand on Facebook

Kirvin Park in Pittsfield, MA! Been there many times. Dope spot! -Michael Grover on Facebook.

You've got to experience this thing in real life, the pictures don't do it justice as they say.

After you leave Kirvin Park in Pittsfield, head to Balance Rock Park in the adjacent town of Lanesborough for another cool spot.

165-Ton Balancing Rock In Massachusetts Is A Must See

When I relocated to the western part of Massachusetts, Balance Rock Park in Pittsfield and Lanesborough was on the list of the must visits of Berkshire County. This weird wonder is located inside of the beautiful wilderness that is the Pittsfield State Forest.

Balance Rock Park in Lanesborough, MA

I was a total daredevil in 2016 when I stood under Balance Rock. The graffiti ruins the natural beauty, but kids will be kids, I suppose.

This park is named after a true natural oddity — a 165-ton boulder that appears to be precariously balanced on top of a slab of bedrock. This massive stone is 30 feet long, 15 feet wide, and looks as if the slightest breeze might knock it from its perch. However, appearances can be deceiving. onlyinyourstate.com

If you're visiting western Massachusetts, Balance Rock park is not only a great spot to hike, hunt, enjoy wildlife viewing, snowshoe, ride snowmobiles, or any ATV, but this 165-ton balancing rock is sure to wow the kids.

What would make a rock balance like this?

Retreating glaciers, erosion, and maybe an illusion.

This state park features a massive glacial erratic—a 165-ton marble boulder deposited by a retreating glacier from the last Ice Age. Weathering forces have worn the elements away from below leaving it seemingly in a balancing act. -berkshires.com

Take the Massachusetts Turnpike to Rte. 7 take a left on Bull Hill Rd. in Lanesborough then on to Balance Rock Rd, you can't miss it!