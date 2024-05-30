This Highway Named ‘Most Deadly’ In Massachusetts

This Highway Named &#8216;Most Deadly&#8217; In Massachusetts

Summer is almost here and that means traveling for vacation for a lot of Massachusetts residents. Every year as a kid, we'd hop in the station wagon and head north to New Hampshire or Maine.

Massachusetts is home to many highly traveled interstate highways including the Mass. Pike (I-90) which runs the entire length of the state from east to west, I-93 which runs north and south, I-95 (north and south), I-91, and I-495.

The 'most deadly' interstate highway is I-495, the highly traveled road that runs 121 miles is responsible for 9.5 deaths a year

Interstate 495 is the outer beltway serving Boston metropolitan area commuters. Cities directly served by I-495 include Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill. The highway also provides part of a bypass route from the Mass Pike south to Cape Cod and north to the New Hampshire Seacoast. -aaroads.com

The highly traveled road that forms a semi-circle around Boston proper is known for its shifting speed limits from 55-65 MPH, although most fail to slow down when prompted to.

I-495 is responsible for 9.5 deaths a year making it the 'most deadly' highway in Massachusetts, according to carinsurancecomparison.com

Factors in why I-495 is the 'most deadly' highway in Massachusetts

  1. Outdated Infrastructure: Faded paint, confusing signage, missing guardrails, and potholes are just a few of the issues plaguing parts of this highway.

  2. Heavy Congestion: The intense traffic not only leads to frustration and road rage but increases encounters with reckless or inexperienced drivers.

  3. Weather Conditions: In Massachusetts, harsh winter storms add another layer of risk, making driving conditions treacherous.

  4. Perilous Road Conditions: Certain sections of Route 495, like those near mountainous terrain or with sharp turns, present their own set of dangers.

