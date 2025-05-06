This Home Action Is Vital and Lawful In Mass.

I was breaking the law and didn't even know it. Moreover, I didn't know WHY it was so important. When I think of the number on your home being necessary, I think delivery of mail and other products. First responders, for some reason, didn't pop into my head.

Displaying your house number is lawful and critical in Massachusetts. Numbers have to be a certain height and clearly visible.

So, Is It Illegal Not To Display Your House Number In Massachusetts?

Yes.

Firefighters, paramedics, and police rely on quick identification of addresses to respond effectively to emergencies. In high-stress situations, such as medical crises, fires, or criminal incidents, every second counts.

A clearly displayed house number allows responders to locate your home without delay, potentially saving lives or preventing further property damage. In rural or suburban areas of Massachusetts, where homes may be set back from the road or streets may lack clear signage, this visibility is even more critical.

Here are the rules:

All numbers must be four inches high. All numbers must be lighted at night. If the home is set back from the road, the house number should also be placed alongside the road, at least four inches high and lighted at night. -cbsnews.com

What you should do...

Poorly marked homes create confusion for anyone looking for your home, whether it be first responders, delivery people, or utility workers. Not to mention in less than ideal weather conditions like snow or rain, or low light situations, it can significantly delay action.

Have clearly marked numbers on your house, mailbox, or entrance to the driveway. Reflective stickers help as well as contrasting colors. Keep up with the maintenance of these markers as well. I just replaced mine that were peeling off my mailbox.