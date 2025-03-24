This is Massachusetts Residents Favorite Brand of Beer

Massachusetts has a long pastime with alcohol. The history of beer and bars is intertwined in Massachusetts state history so much so that the first bar in the country opened in Boston on March 4, 1634.

While the business of booze has certainly changed since then, Massachusetts is still home to an abundance of microbreweries, an industry that has skyrocketed in popularity throughout the country over the past two decades.

Once thought of as an industry created exclusively by beer geeks for a niche clientele of homebrewers, craft beer consumption has become one of the fastest-growing parts of alcoholic beverage sales in the United States.

Since 2005, revenue from microbreweries has grown by more than 300%. Over the past 20 years, thousands of new, independent breweries and brewpubs have opened and employment in the industry has more than tripled.

While microbreweries certainly exploded in the early aughts, several factors, including saturation of the market, have created a downtick in the number of craft breweries opening their doors, in addition to a steady increase in those closing their doors.

But have no fear, Massachusetts residents are still drinking plenty of beer. Recently, Newsweek published an article about the most popular beer in the Bay State and the winner is pretty on brand.

This is the Most Popular Beer in Massachusetts

The new study shared by Newsweek was analyzed by health research company Innerbody.com, which used Google Trends data to look at the most popular beers regionally across the United States.

The most popular beer in Massachusetts? None other than Sam Adams, of course.

Getty Images for NYCWFF Getty Images for NYCWFF loading...

While some could claim Sam Adams was one of the original microbreweries, the brand has grown into a nationwide staple. Clearly, the brand remains popular where it started in Massachusetts, but it is also the most popular in Maine.

According to the study, Corona is the most popular beer in the United States, followed by Bud Light, which is second, and Modelo, which is third.