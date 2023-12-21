This is the Most Dangerous Occupation in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a great place to work, live and play. Massachusetts residents have so much to choose from, from bucolic rural living in the mountains of the Berkshires, to a bustling city life in the Boston Metro area, or even the sandy and serene beach life that Cape Cod offers.

In addition to its vast landscapes and lifestyle choices, Massachusetts consistently ranks as one of the happiest and healthiest states in the country. Despite the reputation of a gruff, sometimes rough exterior, Bay States residents are often ranked high in quality of life studies. The quality of education, a thriving real estate market, and a strong job market makes Massachusetts great.

While the job market is excellent, there are some jobs that are more difficult and more dangerous than others. It has us wondering, what is the most dangerous job in Massachusetts?

This Job Was Named Most Dangerous in Massachusetts 2023

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction is the most dangerous job in Massachusetts.

According to research compiled by a personal injury law firm, Heavy and civil engineering construction is the most hazardous job in the Bay State. The study stated that employees in that line of work face an injury rate of 19.3 per 200 million hours worked.

Civil Engineering Construction can include, but is not limited to constructing highways, dams, or other large-scale engineering ventures. Construction in general carries a high risk of injury making it one of the most hazardous fields in Massachusetts.

In order to reach the results, a personal injury law firm researched the frequency of non-fatal injuries in various industries per 200 million hours worked, to provide an accurate representation of risk.