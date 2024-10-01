This Mass. Company Could Make A Trillion Dollars in 2025

The is Massachusetts company makes a ton of money. Literally.

Imagine being responsible for literally making money?

This Dalton, Massachusetts business has been producing the special paper that money is printed on for a long time.

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking about how often the $100 dollar bill changed in appearance.

Most recently in 2013, before that 1996, 1990, etc. etc...

But, did you know that the paper U.S. money is printed on comes from right here in Massachusetts? Yup.

Crane Currency in Dalton, MA

Crane and Co., a Massachusetts-based company, has been providing the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing with paper for U.S. currency since 1879.

So, Is It Special Paper? Yes.

Federal Reserve notes are a blend of 25 percent linen and 75 percent cotton. Currency paper has tiny red and blue synthetic fibers of various lengths evenly distributed throughout the paper.

It would take 4,000 double folds, forwards and backwards, to tear a banknote. -uscurrency.gov

Crane Currency was established in 1801 in Dalton, MA and still operates two paper mills. It was in 1879 that Crane got the order to start producing U.S. currency paper. -cranecurrency.com

It's Hard To Part With Paper Money

