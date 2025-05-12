Watching high school sports can be quite enjoyable, baseball in particular. Thanks to advancements in sports science, players at the high school level just seem to be better than they were 30 years ago.

Pittsfield, MA is known for its baseball heritage. It has been said that baseball was born here. In 1791, a city bylaw actually banned playing “baseball” near the town’s new meeting house to protect its windows. This law predates other known mentions of the sport by decades! High schools in Pittsfield, however, are not known for producing tons of better than average baseball players.

Is any high school in Massachusetts known to have produced a ton of professional athletes? Yes.

This Mass. High School Produces The Most Professional Athletes

Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, MA

Cushing Academy Instagram Cushing Academy Instagram loading...

Cushing Academy is a private boarding school located in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, about 45 minutes north of Worcester. This high school holds the distinction of producing more professional athletes than any other high school in the state. -stadiumtalk.com

This elite school graduates lots of students that end up in the MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL and more. The rigorous training regimen, top coaching staff which has ties to professional hockey, and stiff competition all add to Cushing's prowess.

There is one particular sport that this school excels in: hockey.

The school has produced over a dozen NHL players, including notable names like Bobby Ryan and Charlie McAvoy, alongside several Olympic medalists in women’s hockey, such as Meghan Duggan.

Fun Fact: Pro wrestler Jon Cena played football for Cushing Academy and graduated in 1995.

Does Cushing compare to any other high school in Massachusetts? Yes.

While Cushing leads in overall professional athlete production, other Massachusetts schools like Everett High School, which has produced 19 NFL players, and Boston College High School, with 12, are notable for football.

Besides being known for sending so many students to the professional level, its academic program is extensive, arts program is popular. Tuition is about $75,000 a year for room and board.

