This Mass. Town Is ‘The Most Expensive’ Place In America
Fans of the hit Netflix show "The Perfect Couple" are certainly familiar with the beauty of Nantucket County Massachusetts if they weren't already. Home to many wealthy individuals, about 14,500 people stay on the island year round. Upwards of 80,000 people can be seen in Nantucket in the summer months.
The cape and the islands of Massachusetts is certainly a gorgeous place to vacation during the warmer
This Mass. Town Is 'The Most Expensive' Place In America
Forbes just released the list of the 50 most expensive counties in America, and landing the top spot was Nantucket County.
Home to Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy and many more millionaires, the home prices in Nantucket are staggering. Nantucket is known for its cobblestone roads, pristine beaches, and historic structures.
Nantucket County, which is just a casual term for the formal term Town and County of Nantucket, ranks as the No. 1 most expensive county in the U.S. The 12-month average home value here is $2.709 million, and in September 2024, the median home value reached $2.775 million. That’s up 5.2% since September 2023 ($2.639 million) and up 57.5% since September 2019 ($1.761 million). -forbes.com
Read More: 10 other cities in Massachusetts with high home values:
10. Gosnold
Typical home value: $1.389M
9. Lexington
Typical home value: $1.422M
8. West Tisbury
Typical home value: $1.532M
7. Dover
Typical home value: $1.549M
6. Wellesley
Typical home value: $1.744M
5. Edgartown
Typical home value: $1.748M
4. Weston
Typical home value: $2.009M
3. Aquinnah
Typical home value: $2.187M
2. Chilmark
Typical home value: $2.431M
1. Nantucket
Typical home value: $2.590M
Sources include zillow, stacker.
LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Stacker