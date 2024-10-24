Fans of the hit Netflix show "The Perfect Couple" are certainly familiar with the beauty of Nantucket County Massachusetts if they weren't already. Home to many wealthy individuals, about 14,500 people stay on the island year round. Upwards of 80,000 people can be seen in Nantucket in the summer months.

The cape and the islands of Massachusetts is certainly a gorgeous place to vacation during the warmer

This Mass. Town Is 'The Most Expensive' Place In America

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Forbes just released the list of the 50 most expensive counties in America, and landing the top spot was Nantucket County.

Home to Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy and many more millionaires, the home prices in Nantucket are staggering. Nantucket is known for its cobblestone roads, pristine beaches, and historic structures.

Nantucket County, which is just a casual term for the formal term Town and County of Nantucket, ranks as the No. 1 most expensive county in the U.S. The 12-month average home value here is $2.709 million, and in September 2024, the median home value reached $2.775 million. That’s up 5.2% since September 2023 ($2.639 million) and up 57.5% since September 2019 ($1.761 million). -forbes.com

Read More: 10 other cities in Massachusetts with high home values:

10. Gosnold

Typical home value: $1.389M

9. Lexington

Typical home value: $1.422M

8. West Tisbury

Typical home value: $1.532M

7. Dover

Typical home value: $1.549M

6. Wellesley

Typical home value: $1.744M

5. Edgartown

Typical home value: $1.748M

4. Weston

Typical home value: $2.009M

3. Aquinnah

Typical home value: $2.187M

2. Chilmark

Typical home value: $2.431M

1. Nantucket

Typical home value: $2.590M

Sources include zillow, stacker.

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker