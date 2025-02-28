This Massachusetts City Could See a Surge in Disease-Spreading Pests in 2025

Massachusetts is a great place to live. From sandy, sprawling Cape Cod beaches, to the stunning Boston city skyline, all the way to the beautiful, lush mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts really has it all.

Massachusetts also has a great overall quality of life. It consistently finds itself featured on lists of the best places the live, the best small towns, and even the safest cities, so there is plenty to brag about. The Bay State also has some pretty decent weather. Yes, can winters seem to drag on and be a little brutal at times, sure, but we don't contend with the extreme weather that occurs in so many other parts of the country.

What we do content with is wildlife. Some of the animals that can be found in Massachusetts are majestic creatures that inhabit the vast amount of green space and some animals, well some are not quite as welcomed.

A new report warns that one Massachusetts city could be in for an in-flux of some diseases carrying pests this spring.

According to ABC News, "deviations from normal weather patterns are putting several areas across the U.S. at risk for an uptick of disease-spreading pests as winter turns to spring"

One of the cities most prone to this possible infestation is the city of Boston, Massachusetts.

A surge in disease-spreading pests like ticks, mosquitoes, cockroaches and rodents is expected in regions that experienced especially warm or wet winters this season, according to the National Pest Management Association's bi-annual Public Health Pest Index

The top city named on this list was Boston: "Brutal" snowstorms and cold snaps pushed rodents indoors in search of warmth and food sources, according to the NPMA. In addition, a forecasted warmer start to spring could give ticks a jumpstart to the season.