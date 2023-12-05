When one thinks of Massachusetts, I don't believe "stupid" or "dumb" is one of the first things that comes to mind. A friend once told me that life comes down to the capable and the incapable and as rough at that can sound, it's reality.

Can you hack it in the real world or can't you? This list was influenced by three factors that equal dumb: The average income, the poverty rate, and the unemployment rate are the three factors that are considered while ranking the 25 Dumbest Cities in America.

This Massachusetts City Lands On 'Dumbest In America' List

Boston, Massachusetts is the state's capital and home to one of the fastest growing economies in the U.S. However, income inequality, poverty, and unemployment are still relevant factors in the city of about 620,000 people.

The Boston metro region is the seventh most unequal city in the United States when it comes to income inequality. The poverty rate in Boston is influenced by various factors, including educational attainment, disabilities, and household characteristics.

This wealth gap persists from home to community, drawing attention to the cycle of poverty that persists in certain Boston households. Considering these factors and the wealth gap that persists in Boston, it easily makes it one of the dumbest cities in America. -insidermonkey.com

To qualify to get on the list of the "25 Dumbest Cities in America", the city has to have a population of at least 250,000 people. There are 88 cities in the U.S. that have more than 250,000 residents.