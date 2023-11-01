This Massachusetts City Lands On ‘Highest Rent In The Country’ List
We all know rent can be ridiculous in Massachusetts. Mortgages in some cities are less than some city's rents.
Boston, Massachusetts has landed at number 4 on the highest one-bedroom rent list in the U.S.
Highest One Bedroom Rents in the U.S. (Median)
1. New York, NY ($4,240)
2.Jersey City, NJ ($3,130)
3. San Francisco, CA ($2,980)
4. Boston, MA ($2,960)
5. Miami, FL ($2,660)
6. San Jose, CA ($2,530)
7. San Diego, CA (2,430)
8. Los Angeles, CA ($2,400)
9. Washington D.C. ($2,390)
10. Arlington, VA ($2,290) -zumper
I remember when I was 21 years old my mother and I had a disagreement over how much I was doing around the house. I was attending community college at the time and was working part time at a commercial Boston radio station.
My rent at the time was $300 a month to live with my parents. Now, I get it, you've got to pay your way in this life and I certainly didn't expect a free ride. She believed, however, that since I wasn't "pulling my weight" around the house, that she was going to up that $300 to $500 a month.
At the time I told her that that was absurd and I was going to look for an apartment on my own. At 21 years old, I certainly was not going to pay $500 a month and live with my parents, that was not happening.
I put out a few feelers at work and low and behold a co-worker was looking for a roommate at his place in Dorchester. The total rent for a three bedroom, one bath in the Savin Hill area of the city was $1500; split three ways it was gonna cost me $500. I was sold.
Here Are 5 Cities In Massachusetts With The Highest Rent
- Boston - $2960/month
- Cambridge - $2850/month
- Brookline - $2460/month
- Waltham - $2300/month
- Quincy - $2190/month
Boston for a four bedroom would be $4,498, three bedroom $3,692, two bedroom $3,487, and a studio $2,506.
