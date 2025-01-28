This Massachusetts City Named Best in the U.S. for Young Professionals

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area, to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, by publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

The Bay State can be a particularly great place for young folks in the professional world and Massachusetts city was recently named the best place for young professionals to live by GoBankingRates.com.

In order to reach their results, the finance company analyzed data on employment, household income, crime rates, and overall quality of life in cities nationwide to determine which is best for "the young and wealthy to live".

This Massachusetts City Named Best for the Young and Wealthy to Live

Cambridge, Massachusetts has been named the number one city for young professionals to live in. According to the study, over 40 percent of Cambridge's population is aged 25 to 44, and 63 percent of households in that age group have an income of $150,000 or more.

Jersey City, New Jersey, is second on GoBankingRates.com's list. A little over 40 percent of its population is aged between 25 and 44, and 23.6 percent of those households make over $150,000 annually.