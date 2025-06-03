This Massachusetts City Named Second Healthiest in the U.S.

Massachusetts is a great place to live, work, and play. The vast landscape that the state has to offer, from its Cape Cod beaches to glorious, green mountains in the Berkshires, Massachusetts has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise.

In addition to outdoor recreation, there is an abundance of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries available almost everywhere, and there is no excuse to live a healthy and active lifestyle in Massachusetts.

Recently a new study ranked a Massachusetts as the second healthiest in the nation.

Cambridge, Massachusetts, Named Second Healthiest City in the United States

Niche has revealed its ranking of the healthiest cities in the United States, and one Massachusetts city almost topped the list, but came in a very respectable number two.

In order to reach their conclusions, Niche analyzed a comprehensive assessment of the general health levels among residents in a certain area. The company looked at key factors of personal health, including smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, rates of obesity, and people's access and proximity to health care facilities, including gyms, doctors, and mental health practitioners.

Cambridge, Massachusetts, located just across the Charles River from Boston, has been named the second healthiest city in the country, just after Berkley, California. With an abundance of parks and playgrounds, access to exceptional health care, and a low rate of smoking residents, Cambridge is one of the healthiest cities in the nation.

After Cambridge came Irvine, California at number three, Bellevue, Washington at four, and Seattle, Washington, rounded out the top five.