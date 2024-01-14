This Massachusetts Cold Snap Will Kill 7 Items In Your Car

Temperatures in Massachusetts are gonna get real cold for the next week or so and the following is a good reminder when it comes to leaving the following in your vehicle.

Massachusetts Cold Weather Will Kill These 7 Items In Your Car

Wintery picture of a very cold man with a XMAS vibe Pepgooner loading...

We were on our way to drop off an old guitar the other day at the local music store here in western Massachusetts get restrung when I was reminded of the dangers of leaving musical instruments in cold cars.

1. Guitars or any musical instrument

Guitars, violins, or any other wood instrument can really get seriously damaged. The wood can warp or crack and forever change the size and shape of the instrument which is critical for the sound it produces.

Classical or Creole guitar and guitar pick Getty Images loading...

2. Medications

There is a reason why there is usually a storage temperature recommendation on the bottle. Meds can lose their effectiveness in freezing temperatures.

Medicine Brian Chase loading...

3. Beauty or skin care products

A lot of these are water based and their chemical composition can change and alter effectiveness. If your dropping hundreds at Ulta, get your stuff inside!

Woman applying deodorant on her armpit seb_ra loading...

4. Alcoholic Drinks

Beer and wine and spirits have a lower freezing temperature threshold than liquids that don't contain alcohol, but they will freeze and burst when temperatures are in the low 20s and teens.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

5. Eggs

Eggs will freeze and crack and then you gotta throw them out. Eggs are expensive!

Egg Prices Rise 40 Percent After Major Salmonella Outbreak Getty Images loading...

6. Lithium Ion Battery Powered Electronics - Cell Phones-Laptops

These everyday electronics won't function if left in the cold for too long. They should be ok once returned to normal temps, but frequent exposure to cold is not recommended.

Secret Button on Back of iPhone Photo by blocks on Unsplash loading...

7. Eyeglasses

Similar to musical instruments, the frames can warp and crack in freezing temperatures.

surprise entrepreneur holding his eyeglasses grey background dangrytsku loading...