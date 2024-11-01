This Massachusetts College Was Named Safest Campus in the U.S.

Massachusetts is famous for many things but the concentration of colleges in the Commonwealth, combined with the rest of New England, is unmatched. Some of the most prestigious and historic schools in the country are located in Massachusetts including Harvard University which was founded in 1636 and is widely accepted as the old university in the country.

At the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, there were 146 colleges and universities in the state of Massachusetts with campuses flanking the state, from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

At Massachusetts colleges, there are 481,945 students including 332,232 undergraduate and 149,713 graduate school students in total for the academic year 2022-2023, according to UnivStats.com

One thing that all students and parents have in common is that they want a college campus that is safe. According to bestcolleges.com, over 31,000 crimes occurred on college campuses in the 2022-2023 academic year. Of those crimes, burglary, rape, and motor vehicle theft were the three most common crimes reported.

A new study by Niche.com analyzed information on campus crime rate, local crime rate, residence hall date violence rate, residence hall rape rate, alcohol-related arrests, and drug-related arrests to determine the safest college campuses in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts' Bay Path University is the Safest College Campus in the Country

According to a new study by Niche, an online resource providing information on K–12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, Bay Path University is the safest college campus in the country for 2023.

Located in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Bay Path University is a private university that offers both all-women bachelor's degree programs, co-educational master's degree programs, an occupational therapy doctorate program, and an EdD in Higher Education Leadership and Organizational Studies program for men and women.