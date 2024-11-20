While many Massachusetts residents seem to jump right from Halloween to Christmas, Thanksgiving is low-key the best holiday of the year. Before the pressure of having the perfect gift for everyone, spending a small fortune on shopping and hours on wrapping, folks simply get to sit down with friends and family, eat, drink, and show thanks for all the special things in their lives, big and small.

If you're hosting a large gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday, you might not love Thanksgiving as much as those of us who simply get to pull up a chair. Depending on how many people you're cooking for it can be a ton of work. Prepping, cleaning, cooking, and of course, shopping.

According to LendingTree, in 2024, the average American household will spend $431 on Thanksgiving including food, beverages, and decorations. The good news is that this year won't cost as much as last year due to a 12 percent decrease nationwide in turkey prices.

In Massachusetts, a fifteen-pound turkey costs about $33.85, which is almost four dollars above the national average.

The Most Expensive Turkey in the United States

The most expensive turkey U.S. is the KellyBronze Turkey which can cost around $13 per pound, making a large turkey upwards of $300.

The KellyBronze turkey is a "heritage breed" that is known for its full flavor and juicy meat. The turkey has been called the Rolls-Royce of Thanksgiving birds. KellyBronze turkeys are raised outdoors in natural forested habitats, as opposed to other organic birds that are raised in barns.

This Massachusetts Grocery Store Sells the Most Expensive Turkey in America

https://www.teodoras-boucherie.com/

Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande in Cohasset, Massachusetts sells the most expensive turkey brand in the U.S. According to their social media, Teodora's has exclusive area rights for KellyBronze turkeys.

