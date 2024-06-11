This New York Law Kills Ban On Booze

There are seven towns in New York state that still have a ban of some sort on alcohol. A new bill that heads for senate approval would kill that ban, superseding local laws.

New York Law Kills Ban On Booze

The country at one point during the 1800's had a serious problem with alcohol and all that comes with that. Prohibition lasted from 1920-1933 in the U.S.

They aimed to heal what they saw as an ill society beset by alcohol-related problems such as alcoholism, family violence, and saloon-based political corruption. -wikipedia

Seven communities in New York still feel that no alcohol is still the way to go, or at least the law still exists. Not everyone wants to lift the ban on dry towns.

Caneadea (biggest community)

Freemont

Jasper

Clymer

Lapeer

Orwell

Berkshire

'Taking control away from locals'?

Philip G. Stockin, Caneadea’s deputy town supervisor, said he’s fine with the status quo, citing alcohol abuse as a major concern.

“It gets frustrating when the state hands down mandates, it takes more and more control away from the locals,” Stockin said. -AP

The reason for the bill is simply that bans on alcohol are outdated. Just because a certain town is dry doesn't mean the people who live there don't drink alcohol. The ban would benefit the local economy and prevent people from buying or dining out of town.

Bans on alcohol at this point are 'kind of silly'

The bill’s sponsor argues that lifting restrictions will spur business growth and save those who live in such places from having to buy their booze elsewhere, allowing them to enjoy a glass of wine with dinner at local restaurants.

“This ain’t the Prohibition era any longer. We live in New York in 2024, and this thing is kind of silly,” said state Sen. James Skoufis, a Democrat who chairs a legislative committee that most of the state alcohol laws pass through.