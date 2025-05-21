What large animal are you most likely to encounter on a hike in the woods in Massachusetts? The white-tailed deer. They are ubiquitous in the state. Deer thrive in the woods, suburban areas, even in densely populated cities. In fact, one ran out in front of my car on the way to work today!

This Once 'Near Extinct' Animal Is Now Ubiquitous in Mass.

Did you know that in the early 1900's, the white-tailed deer was almost extinct? There were less than 1000 in the entire state of Massachusetts. Now, the number of deer is estimated to be anywhere from 95,000 to 150,000. Why the population boom? -audubon.org

If you saw a graph chart of the population growth, it would "hockey stick" in the 1980's.

3 main reasons for the uptick in deer

Decrease in predators

Wolves and mountain lions, once natural checks, were eliminated by the early 1900s, allowing unchecked deer growth.

Less hunting

Restricted access to hunting in the eastern part of the state as well as a drop in recreational hunting participation overall.

Ideal habitat

Massachusetts’ mix of woodlands, fields, and suburban areas offers ample food and cover.

Different regulations and restocking efforts also add to the population surge over the last 100 years.

What is the lifespan of a deer?

Amazingly, deer in the wild have an average life span of just two years! Their natural enemies include coyotes, wolves (out west), bobcats, lynx and black bears. According to Paul Rezendes in his book Tracking and the Art of Seeing, “human hunters account for an average of two million deer deaths every year.” Motor Vehicles also account for many deer fatalities–1.5 MILLION accidents in just the United States each year. -natureformysoul.com

More plentiful animals:

Eastern gray squirrels, chipmunks, and wild turkeys also filled the woodlands of Massachusetts.

Unlike deer, squirrels and chipmunks face more instances of predation from hawks, foxes, and domestic cats, yet their populations remain large due to rapid breeding and less habitat dependence.