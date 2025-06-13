This Rare Fireworks Law Enacted In MA, NY

Fireworks season is fast approaching and residents of Massachusetts and New York will soon be seeing and hearing patriotic bangs and brilliant flashes of light as it gets closer to July 4th. Most know that fireworks are unlawful in MA and NY, but in fact, there is a complete ban.

This Rare Fireworks Law In Effect For MA, NY: Complete Ban

Massachusetts and New York maintain one of the strictest fireworks laws in the United States, imposing a complete ban on the sale, possession, and use of all consumer fireworks, including seemingly harmless items like sparklers. Yes, even sparklers are illegal. The law is in place to prioritize public safety, and stems from concerns over fire hazards, injuries, and property damage.

Only 4 states have a complete ban:

Massachusetts

New York

New Jersey

Delaware

The difference between complete ban and unlawful.

In states where fireworks are "unlawful," certain types might still be permitted under specific conditions. For instance, some states allow "safe and sane" fireworks (like ground-based items or sparklers) but deem aerial fireworks or explosives unlawful.

Despite tough laws on fireworks, enforcement is challenging and there are still tons of ER visits due to injuries from fireworks. Massachusetts does rank low, however, compared to states where the sale of fireworks are legal.

Fireworks displays are still put on throughout the commonwealth every year by pyrotechnical professionals.

What about legal purchases in other states, like New Hampshire?

Fireworks are legal in New Hampshire and residents often purchase them over the border, but their use in Massachusetts and New York is illegal.

Yes, Class C, Consumer Fireworks are legal, except those prohibited pursuant to RSA 160-B:16. They may be purchased at licensed retail stores throughout the state. These fireworks are also known as Permissible Fireworks and we use these terms interchangeably.

Only licensed professionals (pyrotechnicians) may use Display Fireworks. These devices were formerly known as "Class B" Fireworks and are used only for professional shows. -firemarshal.dos.nh

The law applies even if you buy them legally in another state. Leave fireworks to the professionals and see a great professional fireworks display this year. -mass.gov