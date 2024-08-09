This Type Of Tire is Illegal In Mass.

It's tax free weekend in Massachusetts and lots of local businesses and patrons alike are taking advantage of extra savings this Saturday and Sunday. The commonwealth is forgoing the 6.25% sales tax on individual items less than $2500.

We had the local tire guy on the air this morning and we got to talking about studded snow tires when he reminded us about the rules in Massachusetts.

This type of tire is illegal in Massachusetts

Studded snow tires are illegal in Massachusetts six months out of the year. Studded snow tires are legal from the First of November to the End of April. -mass.gov

What are studded snow tires?

There are two types of common snow tires: Studded and studless.

Studded snow tires literally have metal studs embedded within the tread. These small, strong pieces of metal are designed to dig into ice, which provides added traction.

Studless tires have deeper tread as well as added traction measures and rubber that doesn't harden as much in cold weather.

Why are they illegal?

They muck up the pavement. Roads when covered in snow and ice add a layer of protection to the roads so to speak, so the studs don't end up harming them. Studded snow tires can be very noisy as well.

Buy those snow tires now but you can't use them until Nov. 1!

The following items are still taxable and do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages, and

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

If you decide to spend more than $2500 on one item, you are only due the sales tax on the amount in excess of $2500.