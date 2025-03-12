This Western Massachusetts Pub Has the Best Corned Beef & Cabbage in the State

While March 17 is not an official holiday in Massachusetts, it might as well be. No other state quite knows how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day like Massachusetts.

While St. Patrick's Day is traditionally an Irish holiday celebrating the feast day of their patron saint, originally celebrated with religious feasts and services, it has since become a celebration of Irish culture in the U.S. The Americanized version of the holiday has more to do with green beer rather than an actual celebration of the Irish culture, but you know, that's just what we do.

Given the high population of Irish decedents living in the Bay State, there are no shortages of places to celebrate the not so holy day in Massachusetts. There are parties and parades throughout the state from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

According to a recent study from WalletHub, the Massachusetts capitol city of Boston was named the best city to celebrate the St. Patrick's Day holiday, which comes as no surprise to those who traveled to the Capital city on March 17.

While Boston might be the best place in Massachusetts to celebrate St. Paddy's Day, the best Corned Beef & Cabbage in the Bay State can actually be found on the opposite side of the state from Boston in the oft-forgotten western Massachusetts.

The Best Corned Beef in Massachusetts is in Western MA

While everyone knows March 17 as St. Patrick's Day, it is also, appropriately, National Corned Beef & Cabbage Day. Recently Yelp! compiled a list of the Best Corned Beef & Cabbage in the state and western Massachusetts dominated the list.

Taking the top spot? The Harp Irish Pub, located at 163 Sunderland Road in Amherst.

The rest of the list appears below:

2. Donovan’s Irish Pub– 80 Jarvis Ave, Holyoke

3. CR Corner Deli & Market– 766 Memorial Drive, Chicopee

4. Mrs. Mitchell’s Kitchen– 514 Westfield Road, Holyoke

5. Collins Tavern: 997 Westfield St in West Springfield

6. Sherwood Shoppe: 437 Wells Rd in Becket

7. Irish Ale House: 536 Worthington St in Springfield

8. Jake’s Restaurant: 17 King St in Northampton

9. The Still Bar & Grill: 63 Springfield St in Agawam

10. Bonnie B’s: 204 Main St in Greenfield