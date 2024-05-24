Thousands Of Acres In New York Owned By Foreign Country

The does U.S. own all of its land? The topic of Chinese owned land in America can rub people the wrong way. I didn't even know China owned any land in the U.S. When I say "China", I don't mean the Chinese government, but Chinese investors.

This Foreign Country Owns 250,000 Acres In New York

Foreign countries do own land in the U.S., but for the purpose of this post I'm talking about Canada. Of all the foreign owned land, Canada owns 31% of the total.

Canada owns the most and China owns the least

Of all foreign-owned U.S. land, Canadian investors owned the most at 12.8 million acres. This makes up 31% of all foreign-owned U.S. land.

Four other countries held 12.4 million acres combined, or another 31% of foreign-owned land: the Netherlands (12%), Italy (7%), the United Kingdom (6%), and Germany (6%). China holds less than 1%. -globalaffairs.org

What land are foreign investors interested in?

Land not for residential development, but timber, forest land, crops, and pasture according to the USDA.

Where does Canada own land in New York? 250,000 acres or nearly 400 square miles

Clinton County - 45,000 acres

Franklin County - 81,000 acres

St. Lawrence County - 2,700 acres

Lewis County - 16,900 acres

Hamilton County - 1,000 acres

Essex County - 2,200 acres

Oneida County - 3,600 acres

Delaware County - 1,900 acres

Steuben County 37,987 acres

Alleghany County 7,700 acres

Cattaraugus County 29,329 acres

Wyoming County 3,378 acres

Farm real estate in 2023 was about $4,100 an acre, according to global affairs.

Which New England state does Canada own the most land in? Maine.

By a mile.

Canada owns around 3,200,000 acres of U.S. land in the state of Maine. Canada owns very little land in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

China owns 380,000 acres of land in the U.S.