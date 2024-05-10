Thousands Of MA Residents Are Putting Beef Jerky In Their Mailbox
We had a great conversation with Bruce Moran of Lee on Thursday morning about the upcoming annual food drive on Saturday. Moran, a longtime letter carrier, explained that Massachusetts letter carriers will be working extra hard tomorrow as they pick up food donations along their route.
National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Annual Food Drive is Saturday May 11, 2024
Food insecurity in America is a big deal especially as inflation is still a problem and things like food cost so much. Homelessness and hunger still plague the country.
Millions of people in the US don't have enough food to eat or don't have access to healthy food. This is a big problem, but together, we can solve it.
The good news is you can help!
All you have to do on Saturday is leave some non-perishable food items by or in your mailbox and your letter carrier will do the rest.
Postal Patrons will be asked to leave non-perishable food items by their mailboxes, which will then be picked up by the Letter Carriers for distribution.
YOUR DONATED FOOD STAYS LOCAL!
Examples of some popular and useful non perishable food items you can support the food drive with...
- Tuna/canned fish
- Peanut Butter
- Ketchup
- Dried fruits
- Canned corn/peas
- Nuts and seeds/grains
- Canned soups
- Jerky
- Protein bars
- Non dairy milks
- Pasta
- Water
- Oats
- Crackers
- Applesauce
- Pickles
- Bone broth
- Olive oil
- Pasta sauce
- Syrup
- Pancake mix
Hunger can affect people from all walks of life. Millions of people in America are just one job loss, missed paycheck, or medical emergency away from hunger. But hunger doesn't affect everyone equally - some groups like children, seniors, and people of color face hunger at much higher rates.