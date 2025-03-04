Thousands of New York Residents Face Sudden Electricity Shutoff

I read this morning that President Trump's tariffs, which start today against Canada and Mexico, will either be a bargaining chip or an economic bomb.

The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, brother of Rob Ford who passed in 2016, said that the United States needs to 'feel the pain' of a potential energy shut off if Trump follows through with his tariffs to hurt Canada economically.

"I'm going after absolutely everything, and I don't want to. We keep the lights on for 1.5 million homes and manufacturing in New York, in Michigan and in Minnesota. If he wants to destroy our economy and our families, I will shut down the electricity going down to the U.S., and I'm telling you we will do it." -Doug Ford via Newsweek

In 2023, Ontario exported 15.2 million megawatt hours of electricity to the United States.

"I don't start a tariff war, but we're going to win this tariff war," he said, adding, "If they want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do everything—including cut off their energy with a smile on my face, and I'm encouraging every other province to do the same."

Will Ford do what he has threatened? Only time will tell I suppose.

Canadians have not been too happy about President Trump's tariffs on the country and the fact that he trolls citizens with talk of making it the 51st state. Canadian comedian and legend Mike Myers was on SNL over the weekend wearing a "Canada is not for sale" shirt. Canadian pop star Tate McRae performed as well.