The real estate market has been wild for the past three years and Massachusetts has been no exception. From Cape Cod to Boston and all the way west to the Berkshires properties have been moving quickly with most boasting a dramatic increase in price tags.

Massachusetts consistently ranks as one of the best places to live in the United States for many reasons. Between the job and housing market, healthcare and education systems, safety, and overall high quality of life, the Bay State remains one of the most popular places to live in the country.

So we know markets across Massachusetts have been booming over this past year, but what about right now?

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Hottest Real Estate Market

Realtor.com just released their February report of America's Hottest Markets. Despite the top spot going to the Hartford, Connecticut metro area, THREE Massachusetts areas made the top ten. No other state had three markets appear in the top ten.

So which ones made the list?

Worcester, Springfield, and Boston took the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots respectively, on the list of the current hottest markets in the country.

So how does Realtor.com determine which markets are the hottest? According to a post on social media, "a market's hotness is determined by the level of demand in a given area, as measured by unique views per property online, combined with the pace at which buyers snap up available listings.

There are also some interesting trends to take away. Last month marked the 17th consecutive month when only Northeast and Midwest markets made the top 20. Markets in the western portion of the country haven't had a market ranked in the top 20 since February 2023, and the last time the South and the West accounted for more than half of the nation’s hottest markets was in December 2021.