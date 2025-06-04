Three Massachusetts High Schools Ranked the Best in the State for 2025

Massachusetts is a great place to live. From the city skylines of Boston to the rolling green mountains of the Berkshires, the state offers something for everyone. Massachusetts consistently ranks high in surveys surrounding the job market, housing market, overall cost of living, and of course, education.

Each year, U.S. News and World Report reviews high schools across the country and ranks them, breaking them down from national rankings, all the way down to state, region, or district.

The rankings include data on more than 23,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. More than 17,000 schools were ranked on six factors, including college readiness (20%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%), and graduation rate (10%). The rankings are determined by schools whose attendees demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passed a diverse array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions. These Are the Three Best High Schools in Massachusetts for 2025 Number 1 - Boston Latin School Boston Latin School is ranked first within Massachusetts and 27th in the entire country. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams, and 98% of the student body is enrolled in those programs. Number 2 - Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School is located in Hadley, Massachusetts, and is the second-best school in the state and ranked as the 100th best school in the United States. The student body scored 88% in mathematics proficiency, 80% in reading proficiency, and 76% in science proficiency. The school has a 100% graduation rate Number 3 - Lexington High School Located in Lexington, Massachusetts, Lexington High School is the third-best school in the state and the 192nd-best school in the U.S. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams, and 78% of the student body participates in those classes.