Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first original 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution and so many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

In addition to its historic value, Massachusetts is also home to some of the oldest buildings and businesses in the country. From the country's first bar, high school, and restaurant, Massachusetts is home to so many firsts.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

One of the most popular things for Massachusetts visitors to enjoy is the wide variety of museums you can visit. Three of them were just named best of the best by USA Today readers.

Three Massachusetts Museums Named Best in the U.S.

The Concord Museum in Concord, Plimoth Patuxet Museums in Plymouth, and Battleship Cove in Fall River were all named best in the country in their respective categories.

USA Today readers said the Concord Museum was the “Best Small Town Museum” in the United States. The Plimoth Patuxet Museum was voted the “Best Open-Air Museum" in the country. And lastly, Battleship Cove, was ranked the “Best Museum Ship” in the nation.