3-Year College Degrees May Become a Reality in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts is one of the top states in the country for a high-quality college education. It's also one of the most expensive. According to educationdata.org, in 2025, Massachusetts had the highest average yearly tuition of $60,141 for private institutions. In addition, the website reports that the total cost to attend a 4-year public institution in Massachusetts is 32.7% more than the national average.

The Cost to Attend College May Just Become More Affordable for Prospective Massachusetts Students

With college being so expensive these days, it looks like a pilot program may be rolled out where institutions can offer a three-year degree. According to a press release from the Executive Office of Education and the Department of Education in Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Board of Health opened the door to innovative approaches to make it more affordable for students to attend college and help them join the workforce faster. The press release notes that the approved regulation allows the state's public and private colleges and universities to propose pilot programs that include the option to offer three-year bachelor's degrees, in line with what other states across the country are doing.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey stated the following regarding the three-year degree proposal:

Massachusetts is the innovation state – and we want to apply that to our higher education system to make it more affordable for students to pursue college and help them succeed through graduation and beyond. We’re creating a pathway for colleges to allow some students to graduate in three years, which will help make us more competitive with other states, lower costs, and support students and our workforce.

I wish I had this option back when I was attending and paying for college. Even 20+ years ago, college was expensive; now it's so expensive that it's out of reach for many college-aged adults and their families. There are exceptions, sure, but nothing beats hands-on experience, and being able to get into the workforce faster at a lower price tag is a big win if you ask me, but that's just my two cents. You can get all of the details about the three-year degree possibility by going here.

