Tiny Bugs Taking a Bite Out of Massachusetts

Massachusetts has experienced some very nice weather lately. I can't believe the stretch of nice weather has gone on for this long especially since the weather was inconsistent in July and August. During those months it seemed like heavy rain or disgusting humidity on the sunny days. We couldn't get into a comfortable groove. For the most part, September has been pleasant, consistent, and a happy change.

As I did last September during the nice weather stretch, this year I had a little pool party for my daughter. She's four and loves it when Daddy sets up the kiddie pool and has a pool day for her. All went pretty well and Hannah had a blast outside splashing around. For me on the other hand I was getting attacked and bit by some small brown bugs which was quite annoying.

What the Heck Was Biting Me?

Unlike last year, these small brown ants were only coming after me. The rest of the guests at the pool party didn't seem to be affected and none of the bugs made their way into my daughter's swimming pool luckily. I guess these pests like the way I taste.

These Bugs are All Over Massachusetts

I'm not sure what type of ants these are. Could they be Pharao Ants, Fire Ants, or Pavement Ants? Is there an ant expert out there who can identify these ants? I would love to know exactly what was biting me. Either way, these particular ants do bite but luckily the pain along with the actual red marks don't last that long. Many of these ants can be found throughout areas of Massachusetts, the Berkshires, Worcester, and Springfield for example. Have you had any similar experiences with aggressive ants? If so what is the best way to protect yourself from them?

