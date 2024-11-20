Tiny Mass. Town Sells Three Winning $1M Lottery Tickets

Silk's Variety in the small western Massachusetts town of Sheffield is on fire right now. Not literally, but you understand. Beer, wine, liquor, and lottery says the outdoor sign at 107 Main Street and three lucky Berkshire County residents are each one million dollars richer this year.

Mass. State Lottery via Berkshire Eagle Mass. State Lottery via Berkshire Eagle loading...

Sheffield is a town of only 3000 people in a pretty rural area of southern Berkshire County, but Silk's sure has hit a hot streak of winning tickets sold to its customers.

Michael Koldys of Sheffield just hit for a million on a twenty dollar scratch off last week. Richard Swiatek of Great Barrington won a million in April and Jason Seward a million back in January, according to the Berkshire Eagle.

If you notice, all the winners are local to Berkshire County in MA, there are not coming up from Connecticut or from the central part of the county.

People love to play the lottery at Silk's Variety!

If you look at the Massachusetts state lottery's website, there are still about 100 one million dollar prizes left out there.

Does Silks Variety have any left in its books? Are they red hot lucky or has their luck ran out? We'll see. Would you take a trip to Sheffield to test your luck if you lived in the eastern part of the state?

There is about 47 separate scratch tickets that could win you a million dollars or more in prizes according to the Massachusetts state Lottery's website.

